FBI Director Ignites Claims of Bonkers Conspiracy Theory

FBI Director Kash Patel has raised concerns of a wild plot by China to hijack the 2020 election for Joe Biden.

Five years since Donald Trump lost the White House after his first term, Patel says his agency has found documents detailing “alarming allegations”—including claims of foreign interference by the Chinese Communist Party.

Trump and China's President Xi Jinping, pictured during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, 2019, are locked in a tariff war. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The claim—which is likely to set MAGA world into another “rigged election” frenzy—suggests that the CCP had plans to mass produce fake U.S. driver’s licenses and ship them to America. ADVERTISEMENT

Fake voter identities for Chinese residents living in the U.S. would then be created for the sole purpose of voting with phony mail-in ballots.

“I have immediately declassified the material and turned the documents over to Chairman Grassley to review,” he said, referencing Chuck Grassley, the Republican head of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

FBI Director Kash Patel reveals his experience with swatting. Screenshot: YouTube

According to unnamed sources cited in Just The News, the reports of CCP interference come from 2020 but were not fully corroborated or investigated at the time, despite Grassley later raising concerns about the material not being fully vetted.

Former FBI director Chris Wray headed the agency at that stage, and had testified that there were no known plots of foreign interference to rig the election for Biden.

“Thanks to the oversight work and partnership of Chairman Grassley, the FBI continues to provide unprecedented transparency at the people’s Bureau,” Patel is quoted as saying.

Patel’s comments come after the FBI director copped a MAGA backlash over the files of convicted child sexual abuser Jeffrey Epstein, who Patel maintains died by suicide.

His latest concerns are not the first time that China has been accused of trying to meddle in the 2020 election.

U.S. officials such as former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, for example, has previously suggested as much, but intelligence reports later found that the nation considered influence, but did not deploy them.