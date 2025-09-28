Keystone Kash Tanks Trump’s Insane Jan. 6 Conspiracy Theory

Top MAGA lackey Kash Patel has made the uncharacteristically bold move of intervening in Donald Trump’s mad and rapidly mounting campaign of vengeance against his political opponents.

Trump launched into a vicious Truth Social diatribe Saturday afternoon against former FBI director Christopher Wray, who he slammed for supposedly “LYING” about the presence of bureau personnel in the crowds outside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

“It was revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax,” the president wrote. “This is different from what Director Chrisopher Wray stated, over and over again! That’s right, as it now turns out, FBI Agents were at, and in, the January 6th Protest, probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as ‘Law Enforcement Officials’.”

Patel has completely undercut Trump's claims about there being FBI agents in the crowds "prior to" the Capitol Riots in 2021. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Why Trump’s biggest gripe about federal agents allegedly staging an insurrection was that they’d broken the FBI’s “rules, regulations, protocols, and standards” is unclear.

In any case, current FBI chief Patel has since spoken with Fox News Digital to try and clear up some of the confusion. “Agents were sent into a crowd control mission after the riot was declared by Metro Police—something that goes against FBI standards,” he explained, blasting apart the president’s claims of a bureau coup while backing his concerns over a lack of respect for established procedures.

Trump's ire was largely directed at former FBI chief Christopher Wray, who he said had "lied" about the presence of agents at the site. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

“This was the failure of a corrupt leadership that lied to Congress and to the American people about what really happened,” Patel added.

The White House and the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Trump’s accusations against Wray are in line with the Justice Department’s actions over the past week. Newly appointed U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan brought charges Thursday against former FBI chief James Comey for supposedly lying to a Senate Committee about media leaks from the bureau’s investigation into Russian electoral interference during his tenure.

His attack against Wray follows after charges were brought against former FBI chief James Comey for allegedly lying to a Senate committee about leaks from inside the agency. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Comey has since expressed his dismay at what critics describe as a blatant weaponization of the Justice Department—ironically, in exactly the manner Trump himself has always railed against—but pledged to meet the charges head on and clear his name in court.

“My heart is broken for the Department of Justice,” he said in a statement after the charges were announced. “I have great confidence in the federal justice system, and I am innocent, so let’s have a trial and keep the faith.”