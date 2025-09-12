Newly-released photos of the person of interest in the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk have provided a clearer picture of the most wanted man in America.

The Utah Department of Public Safety and the Salt Lake City branch of the FBI released four more security camera images of the man on Thursday. He is seen on a stairwell in the new pictures.

Police previously said they tracked the suspect’s movements through the campus to the stairwell used to access the roof where Kirk was fired at.

The FBI continues to work alongside our law enforcement partners to seek justice in the murder of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. We are releasing additional photos of a person of interest. Information about this developing investigation can be found… pic.twitter.com/woZacCxYgE — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 12, 2025

In the new photos, his backpack is more visible than the previously released images, while one picture of him going downstairs captures more of his face, which was hidden by a cap and dark glasses.

Social media users were quick to point out what looks like a cellphone in the pocket of his jeans.

The Daily Beast has contacted the FBI for more information.

New photos released by the FBI on Thursday of the person of interest in the Charlie Kirk killing. FBI

It follows the FBI putting up a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect as the manhunt enters a second day.

The mystery sniper killed Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

New photos released by the FBI on Thursday of the person of interest in the Charlie Kirk killing. FBI

In video seen by TMZ, an individual that resembles the same person of interest is seen walking down a residential street in Orem, Utah at 11:49AM, just a few blocks away from the university campus. He also appears to be hobbling.

The FBI said the individual arrived at the campus at 11:52AM.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.