    1-800-CALL-FBI

    FBI Encourages Jeffrey Epstein Victims to Call Hotline

    Shira Feder

    REUTERS

    The FBI is encouraging possible victims of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested Saturday on sex-trafficking charges, to call the agency’s hotline. “I’m asking everyone to take a good look at this man,” said FBI agent William Sweeney Jr. during a press conference on Monday. “If you have been victimized in any way or if you are somebody who has any additional information about his alleged illegal behavior, we want to hear from you.” Epstein was accused of creating a “vast network of underage victims for him to sexually exploit, often on a daily basis,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Thousands of photos of nude girls were also found during a search of Epstein’s Manhattan home, federal prosecutors said Monday. The charges against Epstein could put him away for a maximum of 45 years.

