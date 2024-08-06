FBI Raids Home of Rep Trying to Impeach Kamala Harris

The FBI executed a search warrant against Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) last Friday, the congressman confirmed after a local news report highlighted the investigation.

Ogles, who has been facing scrutiny over his campaign finances for months, said in a post on X that the FBI “took possession of my cell phone.”

News Channel 5 Investigates, the same Nashville area local program that first reported the FBI search, began reporting last year about discrepancies in Ogles’ financial disclosure forms—including a $320,000 personal loan he allegedly gave his campaign.

Ogles finally admitted the loan was not real in May, amending his disclosure forms to confirm he only transferred $20,000 to his campaign. The $320,000 figure was included on his disclosure forms as a mistake.

According to the Tennessee representative, the FBI search last week was related to the alleged $320,000 personal loan.

“It is my understanding that they are investigating the same well-known facts surrounding these filings,” Ogles said in a statement on X. “I am confident that all involved will conclude that the reporting discrepancies were based on honest mistakes, and nothing more.”

Although few details about the investigation have been released, sources told News Channel 5 Investigates that the FBI may have searched his electronic devices. Local law enforcement sources and neighbors said they saw no commotion at Ogles’ home in Maury County.

Representatives for Ogles did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast. Ogles’ attorney did not confirm or deny the search warrant after being contacted by News Channel 5.

Ogles was first elected to the House in 2022, but questions have since dogged the freshman congressman about his finances and resume. Since his election, Ogles has positioned himself as a close ally of former President Donald Trump, even filing articles of impeachment against Vice President Kamala Harris shortly after she declared her candidacy for president.

A complaint filed by the independent watchdog Office of Congressional Ethics compared him to former New York Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from Congress with over 23 fraud related charges, including stealing public money and wire fraud.

The Tennessee congressman cruised to a primary election victory last week over a well-funded challenger after securing a coveted endorsement from former President Trump.