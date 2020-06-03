FBI Finds No Evidence of ‘Antifa Involvement’ in D.C. Violence the Same Day Trump Said It Was a Terrorist Org

Read it at The Nation
The Washington, D.C., office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation found “no intelligence indicating antifa involvement/presence” in the violence that followed the May 31 protests over the death of George Floyd, The Nation reports. Though Metropolitan Police Department officers reported incidences of being hit with projectiles and an unignited backpack full of kerosene, the FBI did not conclude that these were the work of coordinated anti-fascist activists. The FBI has reportedly issued similar dossiers on the protests daily, none of which have shown evidence of anti-fascist presence. The same day as the antifa-free protest, President Donald Trump tweeted, “The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization,” and Attorney General William Barr echoed his statements at a press conference.