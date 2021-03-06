FBI Finds Trump White House Associate Contacted Proud Boys Before the Capitol Riot: Report

Read it at The New York Times
The FBI has found through the examination of phone records related to the Capitol riot that a person associated with the Trump White House was in contact with a member of the right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys in the days preceding the attempted insurrection, The New York Times reports. Via cell phone and location data, the bureau determined that a person linked to Donald Trump’s White House and one of the Proud Boys corresponded in the lead-up to the mobbing, though the FBI has not determined what the two people discussed and did not reveal who they were. The bureau also found that Republican members of Congress were not in touch with members of the mob during the attack on the Capitol, as Democrats have alleged.