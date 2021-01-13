FBI Gave D.C. Bureau’s Domestic Terrorism Response ‘Failing Grade’ Years Before Capitol Riot: Report
LOW MARKS
The Washington, D.C. bureau of the FBI received a “failing grade” on its domestic terrorism response, NBC reports. Two years ago, FBI inspectors evaluated the intelligence-gathering methods and results of the D.C. field office and found that the bosses there had not assigned enough intelligence analysts to gathering information on domestic terrorists and that the agency’s methods for sharing intel with other law enforcement authorities were not up to snuff. Domestic terrorism was not seen as a priority within the FBI at the time, according to agents who spoke to NBC. Capitol Police said they had not received any information about threats of violence ahead of the insurrection that overran the Capitol building last week, an accusation the FBI disputes. It is unclear what improvements the FBI office in the capital city made following the inspection.