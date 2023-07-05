FBI in Desperate Search for Abducted Michigan 2-Year-Old

Read it at Detroit Free Press
Michigan authorities are racing to find a 2-year-old girl they believe was taken by her mother’s ex-boyfriend after he stabbed her. At a press conference on Tuesday, police said the FBI is now involved in the search for Wynter Smith, who was snatched late Sunday. An Amber Alert was issued Monday, and hours later, police nabbed the suspect, Rashad Trice, in a stolen car. Wynter was not with Trice, who is not her father. “We just want Wynter home safe,” Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said, according to the Detroit Free Press.