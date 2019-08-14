CHEAT SHEET
FBI Informant Ordered to Wear Disguise to Testify Against Terror Suspect
A Montana judge has ordered an FBI informant to wear an elaborate disguise in order to conceal his identity while testifying against a terror suspect. According to The Associated Press, the informant was ordered to use fake facial hair, fake eyeglasses, and shoe lifts to keep his true identity a secret during the trial against Fabjan Alameti, who prosecutors say aimed to join ISIS and avenge the New Zealand mosque shootings. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen also said the informant—who helps out the FBI in terrorism investigations and has family in the Middle East—should wear a hat or wig, and wear loose-fitting clothes or a body suit. Federal prosecutors originally asked the court to seal the trial from the public, but Christensen said a disguise would protect the informant and maintain Alameti’s right to a public trial. Alameti is accused of lying to prosecutors about the conversations he had with the informant and others about his intention to join the terror group and commit violence in retaliation for the Muslims killed in the Christchurch shootings. His trial is slated to begin on Sept. 3.