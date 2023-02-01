FBI Investigates George Santos’ Alleged GoFundMe Dog Scam, Report Says
Federal agents reached out to a Navy veteran who claimed Rep. George Santos (R-NY), the House’s favorite huckster freshman, defrauded him out of thousands raised for his dying service dog in 2016, according to Politico. The veteran, Richard Osthoff, told the outlet he gave two FBI agents a number of text messages he’d exchanged with Santos in 2016 after they contacted him. “I’m glad to get the ball rolling with the big-wigs,” he said. “I was worried that what happened to me was too long ago to be prosecuted.” Osthoff’s claims were first reported by Patch earlier this month, adding to the weight of consecutive scandals threatening to engulf Santos, causing him to recuse himself from his committee appointments this week. The Navy veteran told Patch that he had been homeless and jobless more than seven years ago when Santos, presenting himself as one George Devolder, stepped in with a promise to help with a GoFundMe for his dog, Sapphire, who needed life-saving surgery. Santos, who has denied any knowledge or involvement in the scheme, eventually drained the fundraiser’s coffers and disappeared, Osthoff said. Sapphire died several months later.