FBI Investigates Reports of Man Flying in Jetpack Above LAX
MYSTERY AIRMAN
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into reports from multiple flights of a man flying a jetpack above Los Angeles International Airport late Sunday. As an American Airlines pilot approached LAX, they radioed air traffic control to say, “Tower, American 1997. We just passed a guy in a jetpack.” The control tower operator responded, “American 1997, ok, thank you. Were they off to your left or right side?” The pilot said, “Off the left side, maybe 300 yards or so, about our altitude.” A Jet Blue Airways pilot also called in: “We just saw the guy pass us by in the jetpack.” An FBI spokesperson told The Los Angeles Times, “The FBi is aware of the reports by pilots on Sunday and is working to determine what occurred.”