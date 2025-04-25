FBI Investigates Surge in Laser Strikes Near Washington Airports

President Donald Trump, while en route to Italy for Pope Francis’ funeral, seemed to be more focused on football. The president criticized NFL team owners on Truth Social for opting against drafting former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Fame receiver Deion Sanders, in the first round Thursday. “What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID?” wrote Trump, whose apparent grudge against the league goes back decades and includes several unsuccessful attempts at buying a team. “Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness.” Sanders should be drafted “immediately,” Trump added. Sanders, who was widely projected to be a first-round pick, was still available in the second round as of publication. The 23-year-old was the Big 12 offensive player of the year last season. And clearly a favorite of the current president’s.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a “dramatic increase” in laser strikes targeting aircraft cockpits at Washington State airports. According to the agency, “Pilots landing at the airports have experienced a laser illuminating and tracking the cockpit of their aircraft” while on approach to land, especially at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Spokane International Airport. In March, the Federal Aviation Administration recorded 43 laser incidents in Washington, according to TheStreet. The FBI said it doesn’t believe the incidents in Seattle and Spokane are connected and suspects that multiple individuals are behind the laser strikes. Police on April 18 arrested a 45-year-old man near the Spokane airport after he allegedly struck a Spokane Regional Air Support Unit (SRASU) helicopter with an “intense green laser.” Lasers can distract or momentarily blind pilots during landing, endangering the crew, passengers, and citizens in the local area, the FBI said. They can also inflict eye injuries, with the FAA recording 328 incidents of pilots who suffered eye damage due to laser strikes since 2010. Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
A football player’s mom died shortly after he was drafted into the NFL. After Derrick Harmon was chosen by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the defensive tackle sped to the hospital to tell his mother, Tiffany Saine, the good news. She passed away shortly afterwards, according to Gerry Dulac, a reporter for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Saine’s health had been struggling for several years, after she suffered a stroke in 2022 that left her paralyzed on one side. Before rushing off to the hospital, Harmon told reporters that being drafted was “a little bittersweet. My mom wasn’t with me. She’s at the hospital right now on life support.” The defensive tackle, who played for Michigan State before transferring to the University of Oregon, reportedly had to cancel some of his pre-draft visits with NFL teams in recent weeks to stay by his mother’s side. But that didn’t stop him from getting drafted as the No. 21 overall pick. Harmon said of his mother, “She worked just as hard as me to get to this moment.”
Brian Cox scoffed at the high ticket prices audiences are paying to see Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal in Othello on Broadway. According to Daily Mail, the Succession star made the comments during a talk at a London theater, where he said $1,000 a ticket is too high to see “Jake Gyllenhaal, who I hear is not particularly wonderful.” The British veteran theater and screen actor was less harsh about Washington’s performance, though he reportedly said, “I would like to direct him so you can get it right. Jake Gyllenhaal is another problem.” Cox called it a “shame” that “there’s too much money stuff involved in American theatre.” To be clear, “I’ve got nothing against Denzel Washington, good luck,” he added, without saying the same of Gyllenhaal. But “it’s the structure” of American theater “that’s not right,” he concluded.
Alijah Arenas—the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas—has emerged from a coma and is showing “significant signs of progress” following a serious car accident in Los Angeles. His family announced Friday that Arenas had opened his eyes and was able to write words down. The 18-year-old was hospitalized after his Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a tree and a fire hydrant shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday, according to a law enforcement source. “In a remarkable and hopeful development, Alijah Arenas has come out of his coma and has shown significant signs of progress within the last 24 hours,” according to a family statement. “In a powerful and emotional moment, Alijah opened his eyes and was able to write on a piece of paper that he remembered the smoke and asked, ‘Did anyone get hurt?’” Arenas’ family expressed gratitude to an unidentified individual who they say pulled the teen from the burning Tesla Cybertruck following the crash. The 18-year-old recently led Chatsworth High School to the L.A. City Section Open Division championship game, and is currently ranked No. 13 in ESPN’s 2025 national recruiting rankings. His father, Gilbert Arenas, 43, played 11 seasons in the NBA and was a three-time All-Star with the Washington Wizards.
Lar Park Lincoln, the celebrated actress who starred in Knots Landing and Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, has passed away at 63. Lincoln battled breast cancer for years before her death. She had a 45-year career and according to the Dallas-based company she founded, the Actors Audition Studios, “left an unforgettable mark on Hollywood through her dynamic performances and dedication to mentoring aspiring actors.” She was born in Dallas in 1961 and starred in a number of films and television shows throughout her life including Children of the Night, Heart of the City, Outlaws, and Highway to Heaven. Her big break came in 1987 when she was cast as Linda Fairgate in the CBS soap opera Knot’s Landing. She was passionate about helping young actors make their way in Hollywood and wrote the book Get Started, Not Scammed in 2008. Her late husband passed away from cancer at only 43 but she is survived by her two children and four grandchildren.
Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews gave a bonkers shoutout to President Donald Trump from the NFL Draft stage Thursday. The former all-star sent the audience into roaring cheers with the line, which he read off to start the televised proceedings. Matthews, who played with the Packers for 10 seasons before announcing his retirement in 2022, trolled audiences by delivering a special “message” from the president. “I just got off the phone with the president, Donald Trump. He asked me to pass a message along to all 32 NFL franchises. Let me tell you what it reads here, alright?,” he began. “It says, ‘My fellow Americans, the Bears still suck!’” Matthews’ comment prompted the crowd to erupt into cheers, and harkened back to the Chicago Bears and Packers’ long standing rivalry. The NFL Draft notably took place in Green Bay, Wisconsin Thursday, with the crowd seemingly full of Packers fans. Trump has a long history with the NFL, and in 2025, became the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl game.
Lulu Roman, one of the last surviving cast members of iconic 70s show Hee Haw, died this week at 78. Roman was a fan favorite in the long running sketch series and made a name for herself through her beloved comedy skits and gospel singing. She passed away on Wednesday in Bellingham, Washington. Her former publicist, Ben Laurro, told People that Roman “endured much adversity in her life that helped her become a joy to others.” The actress, originally named Bertha Louise Hable, was born in 1942 in a home for unwed mothers and was dropped off at a Dallas orphanage as a child. A thyroid condition made her gain weight quickly, and Roman was frequently bullied growing up. She was never adopted and left the orphanage without a family. She was hired on Hee Haw to be the “fat girl” and left the show in 1971 after struggling with drug use. Her younger son died in 2017. But despite early misfortunes, Roman went on to overcome daunting obstacles—she gave up drugs, lost 200 pounds, was inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame, published a memoir, and appeared in a Hee Haw reunion and numerous other shows.
A 65-year-old beekeeper on Long Island has been unmasked as an alleged perpetrator of the Rwandan genocide. The Department of Justice announced Thursday that Faustin Nsabumukunzi of Bridgehampton, NY was charged with lying on his green card and U.S. citizenship applications about his role in the 1994 genocide. The DOJ said court documents showed that Nsabumukunzi used his power as a local leader to oversee violence against the minority Tutsi population by implementing roadblocks and participating in the killings. Nsabumukunzi was later convicted in absentia by a Rwandan court for genocide, the DOJ said, citing court filings. He moved to the U.S. under a refugee resettlement program in 2003, received a green card four years later, and submitted applications for naturalization in 2009 and 2015. The DOJ accused Nsabumukunzi of lying to U.S. immigration officials in his applications by falsely denying any involvement in the Rwandan genocide. He was charged with one count of visa fraud and two counts of attempted naturalization fraud in violation, which come with a penalty of up to 30 years in prison. The New York Times reported that Nsabumukunzi pleaded not guilty on Thursday and was released on a $250,000 bond posted by Steve Felsher, a private equity entrepreneur on Long Island.
