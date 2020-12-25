CHEAT SHEET
FBI Investigates Third Possible Sighting of L.A. ‘Jetpack Guy’
The FBI is investigating a possible new sighting of a person flying in California with a jetpack. This is the third report since August, when pilots near Los Angeles International Airport told the tower they spotted “a guy in a jetpack.” In October, another pilot claimed to have seen a jetpack nearly a mile high around the airport. Now Sling Pilot Academy has posted a video what it thinks could be another jetpack—or maybe just a drone with a mannequin attached—near the Palos Verdes Peninsula on Dec. 21. “We’re aware of it and are continuing to investigate the reports,” an FBI spokeswoman told the Los Angeles Times.