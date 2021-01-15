FBI Investigating 37 Suspects in Connection to Killing of Capitol Police Officer

Read it at The New York Times
The FBI has identified 37 persons of interest in the killing of Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer, during the Jan. 6 riot in the Capitol building. The law enforcement agency is probing the suspects’ involvement in Sicknick’s death. Members of the mob of pro-Trump extremists that stormed the Capitol hit Sicknick with a fire extinguisher, and he later succumbed to his injuries. According to a report obtained by The New York Times, 14 other officers were injured during the insurrection, and inspectors general from the Justice Department and Homeland Security are reviewing their agencies’ responses.