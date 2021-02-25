FBI Investigating American Airlines Pilot’s Report of a ‘Long, Cylindrical Object’ in Skies Over New Mexico

Read it at NBC News
The FBI is reportedly looking into what appears to be the latest reported sighting of an unidentified flying object (UFO). A pilot flying from Kentucky to Phoenix on Sunday said he spotted a flying object that “almost looked like a cruise missile” in the skies. “Do you have any targets up here?” the American Airlines pilot said over a radio while he was flying over New Mexico. “We just had something just go over the top of us that—I hate to say this— looked like a long, cylindrical object.” American Airlines confirmed that the radio transmission came from Flight 2292. The Federal Aviation Administration told NBC News in a statement that their air traffic controllers didn’t see any objects in the area.