FBI Investigating if Alex Murdaugh Stiffed Housekeeper’s Family Out of $3.4M
MAID OF MONEY
Alex Murdaugh, already facing allegations he swindled his own law firm out of millions and attempted to orchestrate his own death for a life insurance payout for his son, is now under federal investigation for alleged financial crimes. The FBI is probing whether Murdaugh swindled his housekeeper’s family out of $3.4 million, lawyers for both her family and Murdaugh say. He is already charged with two state-level counts of obtaining property by false pretenses for the alleged misconduct the federal government is now investigating. The housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, fell in Murdaugh’s house and died of a stroke in 2018. Murdaugh allegedly reached a settlement agreement with her family then routed the checks to a bank account he controlled. The federal investigation is the latest in the twisting saga of the downfall of the scion of a prominent legal family. Murdaugh’s wife and son were killed in June.