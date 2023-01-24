CHEAT SHEET
FBI Investigating Latest Attack on Electrical Substation
The FBI is investigating yet another attack on a North Carolina electrical substation. “In the early morning hours of January 17, unknown suspect(s) fired multiple shots at” the substation in Thomasville, the agency said, asking anyone with information to contact the FBI tip line. The shooting came shortly after two other substations in Moore County were “targeted” by gunfire, leaving thousands without power in late December. In the Thomasville incident, no power outages were reported, but the energy company said the incident caused “hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage.”