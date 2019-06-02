FBI Investigating Louisiana Private School That Reportedly Committed Transcript Fraud: NYT

T.M. Landry College Preparatory School, a Louisiana private school known for helping underprivileged and minority students admitted into elite universities, is under investigation by the FBI over its college admissions practices after a New York Times report revealed the school changed applications and embellished them with falsehoods. According to the Times, the FBI has reportedly discussed the school's “college application practices” as part of its probe and the Louisiana State Police’s probe into the school is ongoing. The Times report outlined instances of transcript fraud and abuse at the school. Some grades were changed from Bs to As, nonexistent classes and clubs were added, and class rankings were reportedly made up on transcripts. On recommendation letters, fake stories of “hardship that played on negative racial stereotypes” were featured. The school's founders—Michael and Tracey Landry—are also accused of physically abusing students. More than one student was dragged and forced to kneel, while another was placed in a trash can. The FBI did not confirm or deny the investigation, and the Landrys reportedly did not respond to requests for comment.