FBI Investigating Mass Shooter for Possible Terrorism Link

A mass shooting on Sunday at an Austin, Texas bar that left three dead, including the suspected shooter, and 14 injured could be linked to terrorist activity, according to law enforcement. Alex Doran, acting Special Agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio office, says that while it’s too early to understand the full motivations behind the mass shooting at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, “there were indicators on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism.” The suspected shooter, who authorities have identified as Ndiaga Diagne, was killed by police at the scene. Authorities say they found a Quran inside Diagne’s SUV, and sources told the New York Post he was possibly motivated by the U.S. strikes in Iran. The Associated Press reported that the shirt he wore at the time of his death featured the words “property of Allah,” and an Iranian flag emblem. Diagne, 53, a US citizen, was originally an asylum seeker from Senegal. Diagne has had prior run-ins with the law in Texas and New York, including a 2001 arrest for illegal vending. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sunday near the UT Austin campus. “Our Joint Terrorism Task Force is jointly investigating this incident in close coordination with the Austin Police Department. This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” the FBI told the Daily Beast.