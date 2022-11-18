FBI Investigating Mystery Death of American Woman on Vacation in Mexico

CHEAT SHEET
The FBI is now investigating the death of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old woman from North Carolina who died mysteriously last month while vacationing in Mexico, NBC News reports. Robinson’s friends blamed her death on alcohol poisoning, but Mexican authorities have opened a homicide investigation, The Daily Beast reported Thursday. Robinson, who had run a successful hair-braiding business, was on vacation with six friends, dying less than 24 hours after arriving in Mexico. Her family said her autopsy showed that her neck had been broken and her spinal cord was cracked. The U.S. State Department said they “offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss,” but has yet to comment further on the investigation.