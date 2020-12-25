FBI Investigating Nashville Explosion Believed to Be ‘Intentional’

An early-morning explosion in downtown Nashville is believed to be “an intentional act,” according to the city’s police.

Imagery from the scene showed black smoke shooting up from a burning car. Nashville fire personnel reported taking three people to area hospitals with non critical injuries. But the blast knocked down trees and blew out windows from multiple storefronts nearby the Cumberland River.

Video making its way across social media showed a terrifying blast that left businesses aflame and prompted wails from people in the area calling for help.

Law enforcement responded to a suspicious vehicle parked on 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street, near the AT&T Building, shortly after 6 A.M. A Metro Nashville police spokesperson, Don Aaron, said police had an unspecified reason to summon a “hazardous-devices unit,” which was en route to the scene when “an explosion linked to that vehicle took place” at 6:30.

No information on a possible motive is yet available, but the FBI has taken over what Aaron called a “large-scale” investigation of what he said police believe was an intentional act. Metro police and Tennessee Highway Patrol are cordoning off Nashville’s downtown.

"FBI Memphis, in coordination with our state and local partners, is taking the lead in the investigation of the explosion in Nashville, TN," according to bureau spokesperson Manali Basu.

Nashville’s Newschannel 5 reported that investigators are looking into thus-far-unconfirmed accounts of gunshots preceding the blast, as well as a parked RV blasting out messages “warning anyone in the area to evacuate.”

Nashville resident Buck McCoy claims he heard what he believed to be gun fire 15 minutes before the explosion went off nearby.

“It felt like a bomb. It was that big,” he told The Associated Press.

Resident Carissa Kelly told WKRN that her nearby apartment was “completely destroyed” by the blast. “Everything’s broken, glass everywhere – I mean everyone’s apartment, doors were all broken through.”

WKRN anchor Josh Breslow tweeted before the police response: “The entire @WKRN studio just shook. Anyone else in Nashville just feel any weird shaking ??”

“It’s been Nashville’s hardest year,” Mayor John Cooper, who went to the scene this morning, told The Tennessean. Cooper said that while the bombing “seems intentional,” it is likely “a one-off event and people should not be concerned about” a follow-on incident.

“But in a year that has had everything else, let’s add an explosion to it,” Cooper said.