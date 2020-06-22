CHEAT SHEET
FBI Investigating Noose Found in NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace’s Garage Stall
HATEFUL
Read it at U.S. Department of Justice
Federal authorities are investigating the discovery of a noose in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama over the weekend. Jay Stone, the U.S. attorney for the northern district of Alabama, said his office, the FBI, and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division “are reviewing the situation... to determine whether there are violations of federal law. Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of action has no place in our society.” Wallace, who is the only Black driver in NASCAR’s Cup Series, has been outspoken in support of Black Lives Matter and the ban on Confederate flags. NASCAR says it will expel from the sport whoever placed the noose.