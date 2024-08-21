FBI Investigating Possible Maggot Attack at DNC Breakfast in Chicago
Federal law enforcement have launched an investigation into an incident where maggots were reportedly placed at a hotel breakfast for delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, according to local media. A Fairmont Chicago spokesperson confirmed that “a group of individuals caused a disruption at a DNC-related breakfast event” on Wednesday morning. Both the FBI and Chicago Police are looking into the incident, according to WGN-TV. Law enforcement sources told the station that it appeared as though the maggots had been smuggled in by activists looking to send a message. The DNC’s information center said in a statement that multiple “unknown female offenders” had slipped into the Fairmont “and began placing unknown objects onto tables containing food.” The suspects then left the scene. “One victim was treated and released on-scene,” the center said, without clarifying whether the victim had consumed any maggots. The Fairmont is hosting delegates from Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, Missouri and South Dakota, according to WGN-TV.