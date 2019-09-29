CHEAT SHEET
INTENSIFYING
FBI Investigating Prince Andrew’s Ties to Jeffrey Epstein: Report
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has expanded its investigation into identifying more of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking victims, some of whom could provide information on Prince Andrew’s ties to the late financier. “The U.S. investigation is focusing on several potential victims in the hope that they can provide more details about Prince Andrew and his connection to the Epstein case,” U.S. Department of Justice officials told the Sunday Times. “They are not going to dismiss [claims relating to Andrew] because he is a royal.” The FBI is expecting to question about 100 alleged victims, 80 of which have already been identified, over the next two months. Virginia Roberts Giuffre accused Epstein of trafficking her, and has alleged that he directed her to have sex with Prince Andrew. The Sunday Times reports that Giuffre’s allegations are not the only claims being reviewed in relation to Prince Andrew by the FBI. Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, saying they are “false” and “without foundation.”