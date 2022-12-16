Feds Investigate ‘Suspicious Death’ of Florida Woman Found Floating in Trash Bag

Read it at WFTS Tampa Bay
The FBI is investigating the “suspicious death” of a woman found floating off Florida’s Gulf Coast on Dec. 10. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Heather Rose Strickland, who was last seen Dec. 5. Her body was found in international waters 13 miles from Pinellas County by fishermen wrapped in bedding in a trash bag, according to investigators. The FBI said it’s waiting on the results of a toxicology test to determine a cause of death and will release more details soon.