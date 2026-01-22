FBI Investigating the Suspicious Death of the Colts’ Billionaire Owner

The FBI is investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding former Colts owner Jim Irsay’s death in May. Investigators subpoenaed information regarding Irsay’s drug use and about his doctor, Harry Haroutunian. Haroutunian has been under new scrutiny after a Washington Post report that found that Irsay had relapsed in the months before he died suddenly at 65. Haroutunian is famous for having a Rolodex of celebrity clients that he has reportedly helped through addiction, including Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler. Irsay’s death was initially said to have been because of a cardiac arrest stemming from pneumonia and existing heart issues. The sports mogul had a history of addiction that was revealed publicly in 2014 after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated and with prescription drugs in his possession. His most severe relapse occurred in December 2023. The Washington Post found that Haroutunian had then provided him with allegedly excessive prescriptions of opioid pills and ketamine injections. The Post also found that the addiction doctor had provided similar drugs, at comparable dosages, to Irsay before he died in 2025. Haroutunian has denied any wrongdoing, telling the Washington Post, “I dedicated 18 months of my life to try to care for him… as a brother.”