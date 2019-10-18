CHEAT SHEET
CLOSING IN
FBI Investigation Finds Dominican Republic Tourist Deaths Were Due to Natural Causes: Report
The FBI completed its investigation into the mysterious deaths of nearly a dozen tourists traveling in the Dominican Republic and handed over the findings to Dominican authorities. While the exact results have yet to be disclosed, the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs wrote in a statement that “the results of the additional, extensive toxicology testing completed to date have been consistent with the findings of local authorities.” Fox13 first reported that the FBI gave the results to the families of the people who died, as well as Dominican officials on Sept. 16. The Attorney General’s Office in the Dominican Republic alleges that the FBI gave it incomplete results and planned to have a press conference on Sept. 30, which was later postponed, according to Fox13. According to the Dominican Republic’s own investigation, all of the people affected died due to natural causes. Eleven Americans mysteriously died in the Dominican Republic in recent months, across various resorts and cities on the island.