CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
FBI Is Investigating Regional ‘Nodes’ of Antifa, Director Christopher Wray Says
WATCHING
Despite calling antifa more of “a movement or an ideology” than an organization, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the bureau is “actively investigating the potential for violence” from “regional small groups or nodes” of antifascist protesters. Testifying before the House Homeland Security Committee on Thursday, Wray said the FBI was not investigating ideology but had “properly predicated investigations” of “violent anarchist extremists” who in some cases identify as antifa. But several Republicans on the panel pressed Wray for heavier crackdowns on the antifascist movement. Texas’ Dan Crenshaw said Wray risked “downplaying” antifa, which he suggested fit the definition of a domestic terrorism group.