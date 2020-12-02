FBI Kills Man Who Murdered Ohio Woman, Abducted Her Daughter
DEAD END
An investigation that began with the discovery of a murdered Ohio woman on Thanksgiving ended Tuesday with a deadly shootout at a Louisiana motel. According to NOLA.com, an FBI agent shot and killed James Hawley of Cleveland following a standoff at the Sleep Inn & Suites in Pineville. Authorities say Hawley, 47, of Cleveland, was wanted for fatally shooting 69-year-old Norma Matko in Ohio and abducting her daughter, Thoue Nichole Bronowski, who was his ex-girlfriend. Investigators went to the hotel to arrest Hawley because he has posted photos of himself with guns with messages that “he wanted to kill some cops”—even though as an ex-felon he was not allowed to possess firearms, the FBI said. They said Bronowski was unharmed and is being reunited with relatives.