For 12 years, an unthinkable scam rigged one of the most popular contests in America: the McDonald’s Monopoly game which offered up fabulous prizes of up to a million dollars. While greasy fingers hoped to pluck a fortune from some French fries, behind the scenes was a rigged system in which one man controlled who won the biggest prizes. The FBI painstakingly uncovered the truth through hard work and venerable investigative techniques. Test your own detective skills below to see if you could have uncovered this audacious scheme!