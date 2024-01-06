FBI Arrests Three Jan. 6 Fugitives on Capitol Riots’ Third Anniversary

Three years after the 2021 Capitol riot, the FBI has arrested three more “Jan. 6 fugitives” in Lake County, Florida. Jonathan Daniel Pollock, Olivia Michele Pollock, and Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III will appear before a federal court in Ocala, Florida on Monday.

According to posters shared by FBI Tampa, each now emblazoned with the word “captured,” all three of the arrestees were wanted for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; aiding and abetting; restricted building or grounds without lawful authority (sic); and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Jonathan Daniel Pollock’s wanted poster also includes theft of government property.

As first reported by Click Orlando, the FBI describes Jonathan Daniel Pollock—also known as “Jonny”— as a 24-year-old welder and ironworker. An FBI bulletin from 2022 accused him of “assaulting multiple police officers with a deadly weapon.” Posters for Olivia Michele Pollock, 33, aka “Liv,” and Hutchinson, aka “Joey,” do not mention their professions. Prior to their arrests, the FBI wrote that all three “should be considered armed and dangerous.” The FBI also posted Metropolitan Police body-cam footage that is said to capture Pollock two years ago.

According to CBS News, the Pollocks are siblings; they were allegedly arrested in 2021 on charges including assaulting law enforcement but reportedly removed their ankle monitors and fled before trial.

The arrests took place early Saturday morning at a ranch in Groveland, Florida, according to a statement from the FBI Tampa Field Office, which adds, “No further details concerning their capture are available at this time.”