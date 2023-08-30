FBI Nabs Capitol Rioter Who Led Violent Tunnel Charge on Jan. 6
FIRST IN THE DOOR
The FBI on Tuesday arrested the North Carolina man that led the charge into the U.S. Capitol’s lower west terrace tunnel, resulting in an hours-long melee with police officers on Jan. 6. Video shows that Brett Rena Rotella was the first rioter to enter the tunnel, taking pepper ball shots from cops as he led fellow insurrectionists closer to the Capitol. Dozens of rioters poured in behind him, forcing officers to retreat as the mob chased them towards the building, according to an FBI affidavit. Rotella was given the nickname #SleevelessRedTattoos by online sleuths for his lack of warm-weather attire in the sub-40-degree January weather. He faces felony charges of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, among other misdemeanor charges. Rotella is set to make his first court appearance on Wednesday in North Carolina.