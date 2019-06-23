FBI Nabs Accused Kidnapper Who Removed Ankle Monitor

The FBI says it has captured a kidnapping suspect who removed his court-ordered ankle monitor and went on the lam. Bryan Conley, 37, was last tracked in Kentucky on Friday. A tip from a concerned citizen led to his arrest in Hardin County, Ohio, on Saturday, the FBI said. Conley allegedly posed as a modeling agent to bamboozle a woman he met on a dating app, then sent terrifying threats to her parents, vowing to mutilate her if a ransom was not paid.