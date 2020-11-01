FBI Now Investigating MAGA ‘Ambush’ of Biden Campaign Bus
GETTING REAL
The FBI has begun investigating Friday’s reported “ambush” of a Biden-Harris campaign bus by pro-Trump demonstrators on a Texas highway, according to the Texas Tribune, which cited a law enforcement official. The agency confirmed the news on Sunday, noting, “FBI San Antonio is aware of the incident and investigating. No further information is available at this time.” A Biden campaign official described the group’s actions as an attempt to run the bus, which did not contain either Democratic Party candidate, off the road. However, multiple sources confirmed that Wendy Davis, a Democratic challenger running in Texas’ 21st Congressional District, was on the bus. President Trump tweeted his support of the aggressive caravan after the incident, crowing, “I LOVE TEXAS!”