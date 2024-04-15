FBI Opens Criminal Probe Into Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse: Report
ON BOARD
The FBI has launched a criminal investigation into last month’s deadly bridge collapse in Baltimore, according to a report. Two U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post that the probe will at least partly look at whether the crew of the Dali cargo ship knew the vessel had major systems problems before it left port and catastrophically struck one of the support pillars of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. “The FBI is present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court authorized law enforcement activity,” the agency told the Post in a Monday morning statement. The National Transportation Safety Board has launched a separate investigation into the March 26 collision. Eight people were on the bridge repairing potholes at the time of the crash, which caused a large section of the structure to collapse into the water. Six of the repair crew died while another two were rescued, officials said.