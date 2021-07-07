FBI Orders New Autopsy on Black Motorist After Louisiana Cops Lied About What Happened
The FBI has taken the unusual step of ordering a new autopsy on Ronald Greene, a Black motorist beaten and tased by Louisiana State Police in 2019 after a police pursuit. Cops initially claimed that Greene died on impact as a result of a high-speed crash. But the Associated Press has relentlessly pursued more information in the case, finding that Greene was actually beaten and dragged by officers, who used a Taser multiple times while he was subdued. Officers boasted about the beating privately then lied about aspects the incident, the AP found. An initial autopsy was unable to discern whether Greene died as a result of his encounter with officers or injuries sustained from the crash. However, because new evidence has come to light, federal prosecutors ordered a new autopsy. No officers have been charged in the case.