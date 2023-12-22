CHEAT SHEET
FBI Probes Threats Against Colorado Judges Who Axed Trump From Ballot
A reported surge in threats against the Colorado Supreme Court justices who ruled that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the state’s primary ballot has prompted a federal investigation, The Washington Post reported. The 4 to 3 ruling has inspired threats via phone and social media to the four justices who ruled against Trump, and Denver cops said they checked out one justice’s home in response to a “hoax report.” “The FBI is aware of the situation and working with local law enforcement,” the FBI said in a statement to the Post. “We will vigorously pursue investigations of any threat or use of violence committed by someone who uses extremist views to justify their actions regardless of motivation.”