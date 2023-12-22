CHEAT SHEET
    FBI Probes Threats Against Colorado Judges Who Axed Trump From Ballot

    ON ALERT

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters building in Washington D.C.

    Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

    A reported surge in threats against the Colorado Supreme Court justices who ruled that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the state’s primary ballot has prompted a federal investigation, The Washington Post reported. The 4 to 3 ruling has inspired threats via phone and social media to the four justices who ruled against Trump, and Denver cops said they checked out one justice’s home in response to a “hoax report.” “The FBI is aware of the situation and working with local law enforcement,” the FBI said in a statement to the Post. “We will vigorously pursue investigations of any threat or use of violence committed by someone who uses extremist views to justify their actions regardless of motivation.”

