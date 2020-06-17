FBI Probes Wash. Lawmaker’s Role in Armed Standoffs: Report

Read it at The Spokesman-Review
The FBI is investigating a Washington state lawmaker’s involvement in armed standoffs by Cliven and Ammon Bundy. State Rep. Matt Shea is known for calling for a 51st state in Eastern Washington, an alleged plot to spy on progressives, and pouring olive oil on the Capitol steps to protest a demonstration. Now, according to The Spokesman-Review, state bar association documents reveal he’s the subject of a federal “criminal investigation.” Shea, who was removed from the House Republican Caucus and is not running for re-election, has claimed he is the victim of political warfare.