FBI Probing ‘Hunter Biden Emails’ as Possible Foreign Intel Op
SEEMS FISHY
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has seized the laptop central to a controversial story in the New York Post about Hunter Biden, and the agency is investigating whether the emails purportedly contained in it are products of a foreign intelligence operation, NBC reports. The Post article claimed to show evidence of Hunter Biden orchestrating a meeting between his father and a firm that once had the younger Biden on the payroll, but no other outlets have independently confirmed the messages as authentic. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reportedly gave the laptop to the Post, and Giuliani claimed to have received it from a Delaware computer repairman who changed his story multiple times when speaking with The Daily Beast. Both Hunter and Joe Biden deny the emails’ authenticity and say such a meeting never happened.