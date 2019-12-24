CHEAT SHEET
    FBI Probing Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s Pardon Avalanche

    SNIFFING AROUND

    The FBI is investigating lame-duck Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s onslaught of pardons, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. The Republican pardoned or commuted the sentences of more than 600 criminals, some of them violent felons, after he was voted out of office. Among those who caught a break was Patrick Baker, who is two years into a 19-year homicide and robbery sentence—and whose brother held a fundraiser for Bevin last year. Bevin has denied that—or a letter from a mega-donor—had anything to do with his decision on Baker.

