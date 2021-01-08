FBI Puts Up $50K for Info on Would-Be D.C. Pipe-Bomber
The FBI will hand out a $50,000 reward for information that leads them to the person suspected of planting pipe bombs outside the headquarters of both the Republican and Democratic National Committees. In an announcement, the agency released a grainy photo of the hooded and masked suspect who they believe planted the explosives at the Washington, D.C. buildings on the same day that pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol. “The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the placement of suspected pipe bombs,” the agency wrote. The bombs did not explode, but United States Capitol Police said that its explosives squad “determined that both devices were, in fact, hazardous and could cause great harm.”