FBI Questioned Brett Favre Over $70M Mississippi Welfare Scandal: Report
PACK IT IN
It’s no secret that authorities have spent more than two years probing an alleged welfare fraud scheme in the state of Mississippi, as well as former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre’s role in it, having reportedly received $1.1 million in welfare funds to deliver motivational speeches he never gave. That federal agents recently interviewed Favre, however, went unreported until Thursday, when NBC News revealed it. His attorney, Bud Holmes, acknowledged to the outlet that the FBI had questioned his client. Favre has not been accused of a crime. He has also repaid the fees—though not the $228,000 in interest that the state alleges he still owes. A state auditor alleged in March 2020 that roughly $70 million in funds—given to Mississippi by the federal government through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families—was instead given out in parcels to Favre and other figures. A $5 million award was also used to build a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, where both Favre and his daughter attended. Holmes declined to comment on the matter to NBC News.