FBI Raid at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Focused on Nuclear Documents: Report
The documents that were the focus of the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort were reportedly classified files related to nuclear weapons. The Washington Post reports sources “familiar with the investigation” would not offer additional details about the documents and their relation to nuclear weapons, nor whether the weapons belonged to the United States or another country. They also did not confirm if the documents were ever recovered in the Monday raid. “If that is true, it would suggest that material residing unlawfully at Mar-a-Lago may have been classified at the highest classification level,” David Laufman, the former chief of the Justice Department’s counterintelligence section, told the Post.