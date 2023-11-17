FBI Raided Homes of Two More Allies of Eric Adams: Report
On the same day that an FBI team searched the Brooklyn home of Eric Adams’ key fundraiser, other agents were raiding two other homes belonging to people with ties to the embattled New York City mayor, according to The New York Times. The coordinated raids, not previously reported before the Times’ Thursday dispatch, were executed on Rana Abbasova, an Adams staffer, and Cenk Öcal, a former Turkish Airlines executive who served on Adams’ transition team. It was previously reported that Abbasova, the director of protocol for international affairs, had been placed on leave earlier this week amid allegations of “improper” behavior. Sources told the New York Daily News at the time that Abbasova, who was Adams’ liaison to the Turkish community early in his political career, had also had her cell phone seized by federal agents. The mayor, like Abbasova and Öcal, has not been accused of any wrongdoing. Federal authorities are currently investigating whether his campaign conspired with members of the Turkish government in an illegal donation scheme. A spokesperson for the campaign told the Times that Abbasova “was not employed by or paid by the campaign,” while a mayoral spokesperson said Adams was cooperating with investigators.