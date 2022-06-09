Feds Arrest Michigan Republican Gubernatorial Candidate for Capitol Riot

The FBI raided the home of Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Thursday morning and arrested him for his role in the Capitol riot.

Kelley, 40, was arrested on several misdemeanor charges and prosecutors alleged in a criminal complaint that he joined the riot outside the Capitol, allegedly climbing on the building’s facade, removing coverings from structures, and actively encouraging other insurrectionists.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast that the 40-year-old real estate agent was taken from his Allendale Township home at around 9:30 a.m. after agents from the FBI’s Grand Rapids office “executed an arrest and search warrant.” He is set to make his initial court appearance on Thursday in federal court in Michigan.

The arrest notably comes on the same day the House Committee investigating the riot begins its public hearings to lay out their findings from a nearly yearlong investigation.

And at least one of Kelley’s Republican gubernatorial opponents has already questioned whether the arrest is a political hit.

“I respect Ryan Kelley and have met him out on the trail. My hope is that the FBI is acting appropriately, because the timing here raises serious questions. Praying for him and his family,” Kevin Rinke tweeted.

Kelley, a former Allendale Township planning commissioner who launched his committee to run for governor in Jan. 2021, is one of five candidates vying for the Republican Party’s nomination.

But he has been the center of several controversies, including his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot and clashes with Black Lives Matter protesters after the 2020 police killing of George Floyd. Last June, the Michigan Democratic Party released footage appearing to show him moving toward the Capitol on Jan. 6 as he shouted: “Come on, let’s go! This is it! This is—this is war, baby!”

In an interview with MLive last March, however, Kelley insisted he never entered the Capitol building, and “never had the intention to and did not go inside, nor did I have an altercation with police officers.” He did, however, admit he went to D.C. to show his support for former President Donald Trump. At the time of the interview, he said he hadn’t been questioned by law enforcement about his participation.

“I think that event was definitely an energizing event, right?” Kelley said. “It will live on in history, absolutely. For a lot of different things.”

According to a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast, the FBI received multiple tips about Kelley’s presence at the Capitol. One tipster provided photos of Kelly wearing “a black coat, a backwards black baseball cap with a rectangular U.S. flag emblem above the bill, and aviator sunglasses.”

Photos and videos from the riot also showed Kelley “gathered” near scaffolding at an entrance to the Capitol where he allegedly used his phone to “film the crowd assaulting and pushing past U.S. Capitol Police Officers,” the complaint says. In another photo, Kelly is allegedly seen recording the hordes of MAGA fans engaging with officers trying to stop the crowd from storming the building.

“At approximately 1:51 p.m., Kelley moved towards the side of the nearby stairs and began to climb onto an architectural feature next to those stairs,” the complaint says. “In this publicly available news media image, Kelley can be seen through the scaffolding on the stairs.”

Less than 10 minutes later, prosecutors allege, Kelley climbed onto an architectural feature near the stairs “and indicated by waving his hand that the crowd behind him should move towards the stairs leading into the U.S. Capitol building.”

Kelley then used his hands to support another rioter who was pulling a metal barricade onto the scaffolding, the complaint says, and he later pulled a covering off a temporary structure that had been erected for an upcoming event.

He then allegedly continued to encourage the mob, “consistently indicating that they should move towards the stairs that led to the entrance,” the complaint adds. Kelley kept taking photos of the unfolding chaos and then, at around 2:29 p.m., entered the Capitol’s northwest courtyard and used his thumb “to motion towards the doors to the interior of the U.S. Capitol Building.”

The complaint, notably, does not say Kelley entered the building, unlike the hundreds of other rioters who forced elected officials, including then-Vice President Mike Pence, into hiding. Prosecutors, however, noted that Kelley attended several events in the lead up to the riot that had the same goal of stopping the electoral certification of Joe Biden’s win, including a November 2020 “Stop the Steal” rally at the Michigan Capitol.

“During that event, Kelley indicated that those attending the rally should stand and fight, with the goal of preventing Democrats from stealing the election,” the complaint says, noting that Kelley also gave a speech at the event while wearing a name tag that said “Covid-19 was made so that they can use the propaganda to control your minds so that you think, if you watch the media, that Joe Biden won this election. We’re not going to buy it. We’re going to stand and fight for America, for Donald Trump. We’re not going to let the Democrats steal this election.”

Prosecutors also noted that a month after the riot, Kelley was interviewed by a local TV station and denied entering the building. Several people identified Kelley from videos and photos from the riot, including an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office employee and an Allendale Township official. Kelley was interviewed by the FBI in July 2020, though the complaint does go into detail about it.

A spokesperson for Kelley’s campaign declined The Daily Beast’s request for comment Thursday.