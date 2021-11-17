FBI Raids Home of Elections Official Tied to QAnon Voter Fraud Scheme
‘TERRIFIED’
FBI agents on Tuesday raided the home of a Colorado elections official who was involved in an amateur QAnon-tied investigation of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Federal, state, and local law enforcement searched the homes of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and three of her associates in the early-morning raids, according to Mesa County’s district attorney. Peters briefly became a star on the right last summer when she appeared at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s “cyber-symposium” on voter fraud. A few days before her appearance, alleged QAnon mastermind Ron Watkins posted images from Mesa County voting machines, while hard drives from the county’s equipment later leaked online. That inspired suspicions that Peters was somehow involved in the potentially illegal leak, and she briefly went into hiding. Peters, who has been stripped of her ability to run elections in the county, confirmed the raid in a Tuesday night on Lindell’s video platform, saying she was “terrified” during the search.