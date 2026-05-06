FBI Raids Office of Top Trump Critic in Criminal Probe

FBI agents raided the office of Top Virginia Democrats state Sen. L. Louise Lucas on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

News of the probe was first reported by Fox News, which was on the scene in Portsmouth, Virginia, as federal law enforcement officials conducted the search.

“The FBI is executing a court-authorized federal search warrant in Portsmouth, VA. There is no threat to public safety. This is an ongoing investigation,” the FBI told Daily Beast in a statement.

The agency declined to share further information about the probe, but Fox News reported that 10 locations were being looked at.

Fox News was on the scene when the FBI raided the office of Virginia state Sen. L Louise Lucas and a dispensary next door. Fox News

Lucas is a fierce critic of President Donald Trump and has been working with closely with Democratic Governor Abigail Spanberger in their state.

It comes just two weeks after Democrats in the state carried out an aggressive move to redraw congressional districts to help Democrats in response to Republican efforts. Lucas was a key architect of that push to give Democrats more districts in Virginia.

Sources told Fox News that the raid was in connection with a major corruption probe and that the FBI was serving multiple search warrants, including at her office and a cannabis dispensary next door.

It is not immediately clear how the dispensary was connected to Lucas, but law enforcement officials showed up at both locations around the same time.

Agents could be seen arriving at the state senator’s office in their FBI jackets and told staff they had to leave the building and would not be able to go back inside.

At the dispensary, the SWAT teams showed up with armored vehicles. According to the Fox News reporter on the scene, officials drew their weapons and told everyone at the dispensary to come outside with their hands up. A Google search indicates it’s called The Cannabis Outlet.

Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas has been a fierce critic of President Donald Trump and was a major force behind the state's redistricting push last month. Kristen Zeis/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Lucas, 82, has been serving as a Virginia state senator representing the state’s 18th District since 1992. She arrived on the scene while the raid was taking place.

The Daily Beast reached out to the senator’s office for comment. Lucas told Fox News she had “no idea” what the raid was about and even asked the reporter what locations were being searched.

Critics have raised questions about how Fox News was tipped off to be on the scene when agents showed up. According to the Justice Department, communications about pending investigations must be approved by a top official such as a U.S. Attorney or Assistant Attorney General or their designee.

Democratic Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott was among those who raised concerns about the probe on Wednesday while noting Lucas has the right to due process.

“While we await the full facts of the investigation, it must be acknowledged that this FBI raid occurs in the broader context of President Trump’s repeated abuse of the Department of Justice to target his perceived political opponents,” Scott wrote on X.