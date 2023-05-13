FBI Raids Russian-Owned Condo in FL Trump Towers
AMBUSH
Scores of FBI agents and Florida police ambushed Trump Tower III on “Little Moscow” Sunny Isles Beach Thursday to search a condo unit owned by a shell corporation two Russian businessmen oversee. An FBI Miami field office spokesman told the Miami Herald that it “was conducting court-ordered law enforcement activity in the vicinity of that location,” but did not elaborate on the details. The men, Oleg Sergeyevich Patsulya and Agunda Konstantinovna Makeeva, did not respond for comment. “I can’t talk about it,” Patsulya’s wife, Roza Pereira, told the Miami Herald. “The lawyer [for my husband] said not to talk to anyone. ... I have no idea what it’s about.” Pereira is also listed under the company MIC-USA LLC, according to state records of the corporate documents. MIC-USA purchased the three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence a decade ago for $1.65 million.