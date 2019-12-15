CHEAT SHEET
    The FBI has recovered firearms, including three AR-15 assault rifles, from a pawn shop owned by a man whose name was scribbled on a piece of paper found in the back pocket of Jersey City shooter David Anderson. Police named the pawn shop owner as Ahmed A-Hady, 35, who is a convicted felon and not allowed to own firearms. Anderson, 47, and his partner Francine Graham, 50, killed a Jersey City police officer and three civilians inside a kosher grocery store last week. The website NJ.com reports that authorities also recovered a PK 380, a Ruger 9mm, a Smith and Wesson .44 caliber handgun, six rifles, three handguns, one shotgun and 400 rounds of ammunition at the pawn shop and A-Hady’s residence. He is charged with being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He is not being charged with providing firearms to the assailants.

